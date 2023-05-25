Nicholas Cumins Sells 28,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.