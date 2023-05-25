Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDLS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut shares of Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $3.24 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -324,000.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 216,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,008 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

