Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

