Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMTX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.02. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

