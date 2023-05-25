NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

