Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $133.37 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

