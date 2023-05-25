Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.60 and last traded at $135.57. Approximately 214,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,799,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

