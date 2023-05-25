NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.71.

NVDA opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $318.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.16.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

