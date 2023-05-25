NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.45.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

