NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.