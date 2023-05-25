Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
