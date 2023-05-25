O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.