Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
