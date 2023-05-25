Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

