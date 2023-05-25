Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

