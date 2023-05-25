Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE:OUST opened at $5.90 on Friday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 37,671 shares worth $407,521. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ouster by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 323.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

