PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock valued at $8,578,097. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

