Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

