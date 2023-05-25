Pan American Silver (PAAS) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pan American Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.45 billion -$341.75 million -8.03 Pan American Silver Competitors $1.81 billion -$22.35 million 7.60

Pan American Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Pan American Silver Competitors -24.81% -7.20% -2.76%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver Competitors 659 3024 3711 80 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Pan American Silver’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pan American Silver pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -17.5% and pay out -1,006.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

