Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,044,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

