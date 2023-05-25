Patrice Perche Sells 7,535 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.
- On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 178.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Stories
