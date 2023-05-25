Patrice Perche Sells 7,535 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.

On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 178.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

