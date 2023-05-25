Paul R. Kirchgraber Sells 4,300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

