Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

