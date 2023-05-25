Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 27,300 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $139,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.22. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

