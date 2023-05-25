Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,014 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.