Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $120.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

