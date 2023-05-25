Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Plains GP worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Plains GP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.