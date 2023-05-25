Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

