Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.