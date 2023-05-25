Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $333.85 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.83 and its 200-day moving average is $341.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

