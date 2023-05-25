Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Premier were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $10,861,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $9,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

