Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Independent Bank Group worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

