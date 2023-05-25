Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Arconic worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.