Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of GMS worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at $497,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $63.99 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.