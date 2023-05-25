Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of EVERTEC worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EVERTEC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167,903 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.