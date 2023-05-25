Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celanese Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

