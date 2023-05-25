Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Articles

