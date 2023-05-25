Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,489 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $203,757.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $447,675.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,865,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

