Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

