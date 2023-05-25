ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $3,722,253.90 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 329,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,397,028 shares in the company, valued at $784,186,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

