Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.