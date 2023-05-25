Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
