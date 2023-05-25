Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Intellinetics, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Intellinetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.36. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the Document Management and Document Conversion segments. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations.

