Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Zacks Research

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty expects that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

