Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

