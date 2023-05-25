Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Issued By Raymond James

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE TCN opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$245.60 million during the quarter.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

