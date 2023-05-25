Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Lowered by Analyst

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek US Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

