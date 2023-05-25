Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

EXEL stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 46.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,039 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

