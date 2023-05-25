Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ryvyl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

RVYL stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 146.45% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVYL. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

