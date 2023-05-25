Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NOVA opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

