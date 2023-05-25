Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $176.89.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.