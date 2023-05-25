Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Shares of LOW opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.