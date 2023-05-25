Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.91 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $176.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
